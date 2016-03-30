Your jewelry style, with its curved lines and unconventional placements, are incredibly unique. How do you think you stand out in this industry?

“A unique point of view is much more valuable than just having one. I honed my own way of seeing the world through a crazy childhood and equally crazy adulthood. In fact, the amalgamation of life experiences substantiated such a strong will to rebel that I chose the most boring market to invade: jewelry.”



Really? Boring?

“I surveyed the fine jewelry sector in 2004 and could not personally relate to anything other than its materials. There was no consideration for a new aesthetic or a driven style. I began designing for myself and quickly understood I was carving my own 1% space in a 99% battlefield. For me, the fine-jewelry industry seemed feeble, desperate for attention, and needed a final chance at survival. I thought to myself, I am going to save it. Everyone plays it safe. The jewelry industry likes to repeat patterns and is not interested in risk-taking. I like to break molds and defy standards. We are an interesting match.”



It seems like you went about creating iconic pieces of your own, like the nail ring or the bar ring. Do you imagine these will become keepsake pieces for your customers for the long haul?

“These are most definitely iconic pieces for the Bijules brand. They were the first. Once I understood how to throw weight in the market, I also launched the Handlet (2010), Knuckle Ring (2008), and Phalange Cocktail Ring (2011). All of these iconic pieces have been playing in the market since their release. To isolate an original idea and encourage a trend also means protecting them. In order to protect them, the pieces themselves are branded as Bijules so the client can appreciate the history and build their own keepsakes.”

