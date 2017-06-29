Louboutin Just Added More Shoes To Its Nude Collection

Update: On Wednesday, June 28, Christian Louboutin announced it would be expanding its collection of nude shoes even further with two high-heel sandal styles. For spring/summer 2017, the brand introduced the Cherrysandal "Lea Nue," a platform with a PVC slingback, and the Christeriva "Toudou," a stiletto with espadrille-style laces; both are available in all seven shades. As the designer wrote on the site, "nude is not a color, it's a concept," and we look forward to seeing more silhouettes (and shades) pop up in the future.
This story was originally published on June 26, 2015.
As promised, Christian Louboutin has extended its nude designs to ensure that, no matter what shade your skin is in the buff, you’re able to find a heel that can match it. In order to do so, the world's most famous red-soled shoes will now include seven color tones and two additional styles to round out The Nude Collection. This means there will be a lot of long legs with Louboutin to thank.
The Nude Collection made its debut in 2013, and Louboutin has continued to grow this once-overlooked and fair-inundated market. The Cut reported back in April that the designer felt the line needed to add more options to its palette to feel wholly inclusive of women of all races and ethnicities. He promised to provide them within a year, and it only took him a few months, as Dazed Digital reports.
The styles of nude have expanded to include the Deepik — a trippy, scalloped-edge, peep-toe stiletto — and the Dorissima — a pump with a rounded toe. Though kitten heels are not yet available in this neutral line, we have a feeling Mr. Louboutin has no plans to stop evolving his collection — at least, not as long as there's a diverse market hoping to slip into his soles.
All the new shade and style options will be available on the Louboutin website this August. (Dazed Digital)
