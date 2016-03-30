Update: If you needed further proof that ballet flats are the shoe silhouette for this spring and summer, consider this it. Today, Christian Louboutin introduced a new flat style (dubbed the Solasofia) to its pre-existing nudes collection (which the brand also extended to match a variety of skin tones last year). Now, you don't need sky-high heels to make your legs look longer. At the moment, only a few options of this pointed-toe piece are available to order or pre-order online, but we suspect these offerings will be expanded as the season continues. Click on to find your match.
This post was originally published on April 22, 2015.
Fashion wisdom has long maintained that every woman needs a good nude shoe in her closet. After all, nothing else makes your legs look as long. But, where fashion has failed so many women is in providing so-called "nude" shoes in colors other than beige. Luckily, yesterday Christian Louboutin made some major strides to fix that — get ready for the de-beigeing of nude.
The New Nudes Collection, available at Bergdorf Goodman, includes such classic Louboutin styles as the Pigalle Follies and the Iriza d'Orsay, now available in a range of five shades, from "fair blush" to "rich chestnut." To show off the shoes' allure, Louboutin shows them worn fetchingly by three of our favorite fashion people: Shiona Turini, Nina Garcia, and Jane Keltner deValle. Together they prove that shoes as diverse as the women who wear them are long overdue.
The Cut reports that Louboutin plans to expand his nude offerings beyond just these five shades, because, as the designer states: "There are two colors that I'm missing the range of in the middle. In the next year, we will be at seven total skin tones."
A welcome change, because, as Turini put it: "The shade of your very own skin never goes out of style."
