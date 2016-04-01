Sunny Shokrae Photography Interview

Speaking of “fitting in,” you’ve said in past interviews that you tend to wear all black while working. Why is that?

“I don’t necessarily wear all black — I did at one point because it was easy to pick out and it didn’t say anything one way or the other. But now I’m enjoying wearing things with a personal touch, whether it’s a custom letterman patch, an enamel pin, something worn-in and soft...the key is to be comfortable but not sloppy, always put together.”



Are there any specific challenges associated with dressing for your job?

“You’d think you could wear whatever you want, and you can for the most part. But there’s probably no bigger place of style judgment than working within the fashion industry. It hasn’t been a challenge necessarily, but it has been something to think about: What you wear as a female in a male-dominated industry (like every other industry) and how you are perceived. I’m all about breaking rules, but somehow in this situation I feel more comfortable dressing more masculine, minimal, simple.”



How have you coped with being among the minority of women in this profession?

“Sex discrimination is a very real thing in our industry, like most others, and something as simple as how you put yourself together matters. I’ve walked onto a set a number of times to someone asking me if I’m the stylist or telling me they’re waiting for the photographer. There have been challenges, but at the end of the day I try not to think too much about what I’m wearing because there are far greater problems in the world.”



Looking ahead, where do you hope to see your career taking you in the next 10 years? Or 20?

“The next 10 or 20 years...I’m not exactly sure what photography will look like at that point, so I have no clue. My dream project would be to spend a year in Iran with my camera, freely photographing whatever I want. I would also love to work with Saint Laurent or Céline, in any capacity, but more specifically on designing camera bags for those of us who are sick of boring, practical designs.”

