Today, Nicolanti, now a mother of two, and Nonna Nerina still reside and work in Palombara Sabina, but they've also begun taking their class on the road, most recently to San Francisco. Nonna’s On Tour, as they call it, is another way to share an experience that started at their kitchen table: the simple act of preparing a meal for someone, showing up just as a reminder that they're not alone, being there for support even when they don’t know how to ask for it. “I think it’s something special to have a grandma. She knows you better than yourself,” Nicolanti says of her business partner.