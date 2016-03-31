Twenty-three is a pretty young age to start a business. Are there any advantages to taking this leap of faith so early in your career?

"One of the advantages of being as young and as green as I was is that I was oblivious to a lot of the realities and slightly naive about what it would take. I didn’t have as big of a hurdle in terms of my own fears or insecurities because I didn’t know what I was getting myself into. In many ways, oblivion can be bliss — not knowing what’s around the corner prevents you from fearing it."



Do you think art and technology have been reluctant to merge? Are there any parts of the art world that could never be replaced by technology?

"I think it's fair to say that for a long time there was a disconnect between tech and art, in that there was a disconnect between tech and non-tech in general. The reason it happened slightly later in the art world than most industries definitely has to do with fear of technology replacing the in-person viewing experience. The in-person experience can be advanced — people can have more information about the piece that they’re looking at — but seeing artwork in virtual reality or whatever will never be the same as viewing it in person.



"Also, sales will always be very relationship-driven, especially on the high end of the market. Sellers really want to know who their buyers are, and buyers put a lot of emphasis on knowing the sellers and trusting them."



What else can we expect from ArtBinder in the future?

"We’ve recently experienced a huge amount of growth, which has been really exciting. We’re seeing more than 15,000 works added to the platform each month. And we’re coming out with some exciting new products and features in the coming weeks. I don't want to spoil any surprises, so definitely keep an eye on what’s next!"

