For NYC entrepreneur Alexandra Chemla, it started as a solution to a common problem. As a gallery assistant at the time, she was tasked with being responsible for the three-ring binders that contained all the info about the artwork on display — putting pertinent details at everyone's fingertips but in an old-fashioned way. “There was an obvious need for a digital alternative to what I believed was a very antiquated process,” Chemla tells us, which is why, at 23 years old, she created the app ArtBinder.
Blending the worlds of art and technology, her five-year-old startup has refined the process and pains Chemla dealt with when she entered the industry. And furthermore, her app is used by hundreds of galleries across more than 60 countries. To fully understand how she innovated her way to CEO, we teamed up with Kit and Ace and its own signature innovation, Technical Cashmere™ — a one-of-a-kind, low-maintenance performance fabric — to get to know Chemla for part two of The Next Set, our four-part series celebrating fellow innovators. Ahead, we find out what it takes to blend new tools with old traditions, what experiences technology can never replace, and how being a little oblivious can actually work in your favor.
What was the first step in creating an app? Were there any major lessons you learned as you got into it?
Your job straddles the worlds of technology and art, both industries that are filled with so many points of view. How do you stand out?
"In tech, there is a lot of value placed on disruption. ArtBinder stands out in that it actually aims to enhance an industry and enable it to run smoothly. We run on the belief that we can be innovative without blowing the place up. In the art world, ironically, we stand out by receding into the background: introducing a sleek design that lets the art speak for itself and saving gallerists hours of time."
What do you wear to balance being a CEO but also working in a creative field?
"I like to keep it casual but chic. Since our office is located in Chelsea [by the galleries], I find myself running to see clients all the time. I definitely can’t run in heels, so I love a cute pair of flats with jeans and a simple shirt. I anchor my work wardrobe with basic staple pieces that I can dress up or down, depending on where I’m going. From there, it’s all about accessories, especially jewelry by my sister, Alison Lou."
