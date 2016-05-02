“I think it’s just been very difficult for women growing up in a society where we see magazines like, 'Oh, look at the celebrity cellulite.' Women are terrified to put on that bikini sometimes because they get it in their heads that they should look like an airbrushed model.”“Luckily I’m with an agency that promotes the fact that [women] are beautiful as we are naturally. There’s definitely so much history of beauty and fashion being perfected that some companies are still holding onto that and scared to risk it. For Aerie to go 100% unretouched is a huge deal in the fashion industry. I think it was scary for them initially, but they listened to the voices of the girls. And the #AerieREAL campaign is more than just a campaign. It’s a movement.”“The interaction is so special to me. It’s fulfilled me, it’s given me a purpose, and it really makes me think about the girl I was when I was a teenager. I think, Wow, imagine if I could’ve messaged a model when I was 15 and had the chance to speak to her directly... I wake up and I’m excited every day because I’m able to directly communicate with them and touch their lives. They send me pictures and are like, ‘Oh, I’m in a changing room in the bikini you wore and I’m trying it on.’ It’s incredibly humbling.”“I’ve gotten to the point where I just accept my body. There are definitely days when I feel a little bit insecure. Sometimes I’ll feel more lethargic. But those days are few and far between. I’ve learned to look in the mirror in the morning and just celebrate the wonderful things, to know that there’s more than internalizing everything and worrying about what I look like, worrying about what other people think about me. That’s not what life is about.”