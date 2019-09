"Yeah, definitely. Even this dress [I'm wearing], for me, is girly. I’m much more of a jeans, leather jacket, boots kind of person, but I like feeling girly sometimes. I don’t think you need to be pigeon-holed. It's whatever the vibe is.""I have to do it a lot. I have to go on a massive flight and then change in the bathroom of an office. I think the tricks are just a really great outfit that makes you feel like you’re dressed up, some makeup or clean skin if that’s the best you can do, and some of those eye-mask patches. I'll put those or a full face mask on. It's really bad.""Spend most of your time picking out your outfit, and bring your makeup in the car. It’s easier to do it in the car or on the tube. Or just be late.""A little black dress or red dress, sunglasses, and a leather jacket.""I’ll put on some hip-hop, and it makes me feel different. Or just having a conversation with a friend or a loved one can change your mood.""Probably having multicolored hair last summer. It didn’t take long. Thirty minutes or an hour to go from blonde to every color.""Well, for me, because I’m getting ready to go get ready [for a shoot, job, etc.], it doesn’t take me very long. I would say 10 minutes.""Yeah. I’m really bad — I set the alarm for 10 minutes before I’m supposed to leave the house.""My sofa's like a daybed, and I like to lie on it in a really unflattering position, like this [hunches over], watching bad TV for hours until I fall asleep."