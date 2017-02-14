Skip navigation!
8 Magical Uses For This Cleaning Tool
by
Venus Wong
Make Life Easier
Food & Drinks
8 Microwave Hacks That Will Make Your Life Easier
Elizabeth Buxton
Feb 14, 2017
Work & Money
5 Life Hacks From Sophia Amoruso That Are More Relevant Than Ever
If you’re going to a conference of future-altering female entrepreneurs, Nasty Gal founder and professional badass Sophia Amoruso better be on the
by
Remy Ramirez
Wellness
The Foolproof Way To Be A Morning Person
Eventually, everyone wakes up, but only a select few do so with grace. Okay, grace is probably a lot to ask from people first thing in the morning. But,
by
Sara Coughlin
Movies
Genius Hacks We Learned From Our Fave Movies & TV Shows
Honest question: Has a movie or TV show ever taught you anything? We're not talking about life lessons that stick with you and develop your character.
by
Ally Hickson
Food & Drinks
These Trader Joe's Snacks Will Make Your Life Easier
Gone are the days of pre-packed lunches by mom or a quick run through my college dining hall's hot food line. It’s just me against the big, busy, and
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Tech
How Bots Are Going To Make Your Life Easier
Welcome to What The Tech?!, Refinery29's weekly column explaining the basics behind a buzzword or concept you've heard tossed around in conversation (but
by
Christina Bonnington
Celebrity Style
The Supermodel Way To Master The Post-13-Hour-Flight Photo
Models are a special kind of chameleon. The coolest ones have the ability to stand out, even when their lives and careers are whirling ahead. Georgia
by
Gina Marinelli
Living
10 Surprising Life Hacks That Use A Single Bobby Pin
Bobby pins: They're everywhere, except when you really need one. (Seriously, check your bag or your desk drawer right now. We bet you find a few.) And
by
Meghan DeMaria
Styling Tips
5 Hair-Tie Hacks Every 20-Something Should Know
Despite what beauty people might claim, a fashion girl's best accessory might be a hair tie. You know, the little black elastic that hangs out on your
by
Jessica Chou
Food & Drinks
3 Summer Slow Cooker Recipes That Will Make Your Life Easier
If you're a city-dweller, grilling during the summer is pretty much impossible. Unless you have a friend with a barbecue or you decide to be ambitious and
by
Zoe Bain
Tech
If You Do This, Experts Say Your Phone Battery Will Last Longer
In our wildest dreams, the iPhone 7 is the first phone that stays fully charged and in top shape at all times, no recharging required. But since the
by
Madeline Buxton
Work & Money
28 Life Hacks To Make Your Day So Much Easier
I’m slightly obsessed with any list that will tell me how to increase my productivity. I don’t think anyone would argue that I’m not a hard worker,
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Food & Drinks
9 Essential Cooking (& Life!) Tips We Learned From A Food Legend
Ruth Reichl is my personal food idol. Her books sparked my interest in writing when I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. And, trust me, you
by
Zoe Bain
Life Hacks
The Secret To Cleaning Up Red Wine Stains
Even a great gathering usually has some party fouls — a tribute to the festive gods, perhaps? If you're wearing white, for example, you might run into
by
Jessica Chou
Life Hacks
The One Hack To Decorating Cakes
Congratulations, you baked a cake! Now what? If you're not up for pastry tips and homemade buttercream, the best way to decorate a cake might be to make
by
Jessica Chou
Food & Drinks
3 Secret Tricks To The Best Roast Chicken
Roast chicken is the best dinner party meal by far, but making incredible roast chicken at home is no small feat. Luckily, we have some tricks up our
by
Jessica Chou
Life Hacks
Alternative Ice Cubes For EVERY Drink
Guests are here, the food is ready, but your white wine is warm — now what? Lucky for you, there's a slew of items you can keep in your freezer for
by
Jessica Chou
Food & Drinks
How To Make A Watermelon Keg
Nothing says party like a keg — a watermelon keg, that is. Grab a large watermelon, a sharp knife or drill, and a spigot, and you've got yourself a fun,
by
Jessica Chou
Life Hacks
Clean Wine Glasses — Without Breaking Them
Beautiful glassware is an excellent accessory for any party, but cleaning it afterward can be a pain. Professionals will recommend polishing wine
by
Jessica Chou
Home
10 Genius Life Hacks That Will Save Your Summer
Ella Fitzgerald's famous song "Summertime" captures what we love most about the season: "The livin' is easy." For three whole months, we have
by
Sydney Mondry
Tech
3 Can't-Miss Life Hacks To Try This Week — Apr 13 2015
"An apple a day keeps the doctor away." "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." You've heard them all before. But, it's 2015. Things are a little different
by
Felicity Sargent
Makeup
Bet You Never Knew Your Makeup Could Do THIS
At this point in our lives, patting on eyeshadow or smoothing on foundation is a no-brainer. Once you learn the technique, it all boils down to muscle
by
Jada Wong
Dedicated Feature
Expert Life Hacks You NEED But Haven't Heard
We're over a month into 2015, and those grand plans are feeling a little, well, grand. Gym memberships used once, raw kale and apples left uneaten,
by
Allison Daniels
Health Trends
4 Chemistry Life Hacks To Get You Through Winter Weather
Even if you've got the boots for it, this winter has been a doozy. Just in time, though, this new Reactions video from the American Chemical Society
by
Sarah Jacoby
Home
All The Hacks That'll Make Your Life Easier
Your grandma may tell you otherwise, but there are many shortcuts in life. We can't imagine living without quick fixes to remove stains or cheap hacks to
by
Venus Wong
Entertaining
8 Things Only Your Cool Aunt Will Tell You
I didn't have a cool aunt growing up. I wish I had, because for most of my young adult life I was pretty much ass over teakettle. Had there been a woman
by
Emily Bracken
Celebrity Style
Expert Tips To Get You Hosting Like A Pro
Many of life's most memorable moments are spontaneous, but the truly momentous ones are usually planned — to a T. Whether it's a birthday dinner or an
by
Allison Daniels
Health Trends
How To Grill The Perfect Burger — & Other Chemistry Life Hacks
Previously, the American Chemical Society gave us the extremely essential low-down on why it's fine to pee in the ocean. And, this week, their Reactions
by
Sarah Jacoby
Work & Money
Life Tips That Every Introvert Should Know
Lately, we’ve been talking a lot about what it means to be an introvert, kicking off with Susan Cain’s landmark book Quiet and culminating most
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Body
9 Sneaky Cheats We
All
Do On The DL
Know what it takes to be the girl with perpetually maintained digits, a carefully planned outfit, and a well-stocked makeup bag on hand? A staff of five.
by
Erika Stalder
