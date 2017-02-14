8 Microwave Hacks That Will Make Your Life Easier

Adulting can be difficult enough as is, so why not let your microwave do some of the heavy lifting? Yes, that kitchen box that we hate to love, yet love to use. For those of you out there who have been able to go cold turkey with your microwave use post college life, when it and Easy Mac were necessary, I applaud you. However, I'm still an avid user — and can attest that my life has been made easier through its fast electronic genius. Plus, its uses go way beyond apple and cinnamon oatmeal or Cup of Noodles.
Ahead you will find eight hacks for your kitchen's publicly least favorite, privately coveted, appliance. These tips go far beyond reheating and even cooking, to the lands of baking, cleaning, and much more. (There may even be a bonus hack involved.)