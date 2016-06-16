Bobby pins: They're everywhere, except when you really need one. (Seriously, check your bag or your desk drawer right now. We bet you find a few.) And they can do a lot more than just hold your hair back.
Did you ever realize a bobby pin could pit cherries and olives? They can also serve as makeshift clothespins in a pinch. While we're skeptical about some ideas — has anyone actually been successful in using a bobby pin to pick a lock? — the internet is filled with plenty of bobby pin hacks for every occasion, and some of them are downright genius.
We've rounded up some of the most innovative, clever ways to make the most out of your bobby pins. Click through to discover the myriad things these little guys are capable of.
