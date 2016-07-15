Honest question: Has a movie or TV show ever taught you anything?



We're not talking about life lessons that stick with you and develop your character. Has a TV show or movie ever taught you a skill, word, recipe, or general life hack?



Maybe it was an off-the-cuff remark from one of your favorite reality-TV personalities. Or, maybe it was a critical scene in a classic movie. Maybe it's a piece of throwaway dialogue from that straight-to-VOD movie you watched one Sunday afternoon. In the end, the result was the same: A brief "Ah-hah!" or "I didn't know that!"



The point is, TV and movies often have little snippets of information — sometimes buried in mundane dialogue — that can be useful in real life.



Now, we're sharing some of the best movie and TV show life hacks we've ever seen on-screen. Click ahead and decide whether they're worth trying IRL.