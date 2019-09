Since its inception at the turn of the millennia, Mr. Clean's Magic Eraser has been a godsend for people who want immaculate results with the least amount of effort and time possible (read: us). These white pieces of foam are called "magic" for a reason: The most unsightly bits of our homes — from grease spots on the kitchen counter to those horrible splotches around bathtub drains — swiftly vanishes with a bit of light buffing.