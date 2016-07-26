The Foolproof Way To Be A Morning Person

Eventually, everyone wakes up, but only a select few do so with grace. Okay, grace is probably a lot to ask from people first thing in the morning. But, if there were a way to make the early hours easier, you'd want to know about it, right?
For this story, we went straight to the source — by sending out a survey to our staff, asking for advice from the real-life morning people among us who don't just survive the morning, but also thrive in the early hours. They offered us their tried-and-true tricks, and then we also chatted with Joyce Walsleben, RN, PhD, of New York University's Sleep Disorders Center, to understand why these tips work. In doing so, we found the advice you really need.
You've probably heard a few of these before, but have you heard what TV can do for your morning routine? Ahead, nine tips to getting up and getting through the morning. Even the biggest of night owls stands a chance at catching the worm with these.
