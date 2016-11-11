5 Life Hacks From Sophia Amoruso That Are More Relevant Than Ever

No Missed Opportunities

Not only did the entrepreneur churn out "Nasty Woman" tees and totes (with an image of Hillary donning a moto jacket and spike collar, no less) to sell on Nasty Gal’s website a mere two days after Trump's infamous debate insult, she also immediately jumped on board when an opportunity arose to turn her first book, #GIRLBOSS, into a Netflix series.



"My book got passed around and, eventually, Charlize Theron got ahold of it. She was like, 'I produce things; I love this. Let's make a show.'” We may not all be getting offers from Hollywood’s elite, but the lesson still applies: “Strike while the iron’s hot.”



Be Picky Choosing Your Team

It’s near impossible for a business to succeed without a killer team, but knowing what to look for in people isn’t always obvious — especially if you’re just looking at a portfolio. "There are people who maybe have 'done the job,' [but in actuality] have taken credit for other people's work.”



Luckily, Amoruso explains that there are ways to avoid duds: Look for “someone who comes to the table with ideas, someone who wants to be a part of what you're doing for the right reasons — not for vanity, and someone who's curious, who comes with questions.” The latter may not seem as significant, but it actually reveals a lot. “If you're not curious, what it means to me is that you think you know everything or you're not really interested in the job.”