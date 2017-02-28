Nasty Gal Has Indeed Been Acquired By Boohoo

Update, February 28, 2017: Today, Boohoo's thoroughly-anticipated acquisition of Nasty Gal became official. A team of existing Nasty Gal employees will remain on board and will continue to be L.A.-based, "to ensure the DNA of the brand is retained," per a release. The U.K. retailer purchased Nasty Gal for a reported $20 million, per WWD.
“We are thrilled to have Nasty Gal as part of our family, and are excited by the opportunity to expand the company into international markets," Carol Kane, Boohoo Group's joint CEO and interim CEO for Nasty Gal, said in in the release. "This is a distinctive brand with a fiercely loyal customer base, and we are committed to preserving that as we move forward into a new chapter.”
Nasty Gal, which was started in 2006, will apparently continue offering private-label clothing and accessories under its new ownership.
Update: Nasty Gal is expected to live on in some form, should the widely-speculated Boohoo acquisition go through, in the near future. In the meantime, though, the brand laid off employees and revealed plans to close its two brick-and-mortar locations earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported. Depending on how you look at it, though, there's a silver lining (sort of): Nasty Gal currently has a ton of discounted inventory right now, and is offering an additional 70% off sale, per Racked. So, at least we can cope with the retailer's imminent closure with some retail therapy.
This story was originally published on November 10, 2016.
