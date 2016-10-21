Story from Shopping

You Can Now Get Trump-Inspired "Nasty Woman" Bags

Suzannah Weiss
During the third presidential debate Wednesday night, Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton "such a nasty woman" — and it backfired, big time.

Women on social media rallied around #nastywoman to reclaim the phrase. And that's the hashtag Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso used when she announced she'd created a bag inspired by the comment.

The simple white bag shows Hillary Clinton wearing a studded collar on one side and the phrase "nasty woman" on the other.

The best part? She's giving all the profits to Planned Parenthood.

Coming soon to @nastygal #nastywoman all profits will go to @plannedparenthood

Based on the comments, this one should be a best-seller. "Need not a want," someone wrote on Instagram. None other than Lena Dunham commented with three hearts.

Amoruso tweeted that the bags are coming soon to Nasty Gal, and it looks like they can't come soon enough.
