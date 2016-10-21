During the third presidential debate Wednesday night, Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton "such a nasty woman" — and it backfired, big time.
Women on social media rallied around #nastywoman to reclaim the phrase. And that's the hashtag Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso used when she announced she'd created a bag inspired by the comment.
The simple white bag shows Hillary Clinton wearing a studded collar on one side and the phrase "nasty woman" on the other.
The best part? She's giving all the profits to Planned Parenthood.
Based on the comments, this one should be a best-seller. "Need not a want," someone wrote on Instagram. None other than Lena Dunham commented with three hearts.
Amoruso tweeted that the bags are coming soon to Nasty Gal, and it looks like they can't come soon enough.
Coming soon to @nastygal #nastywoman https://t.co/Ms1aXwu961 pic.twitter.com/LuHxX9ybiA— SOPHIA AMORUSO (@sophiaamoruso) October 20, 2016
