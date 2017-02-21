Paris Hilton does it all. She's the boss (and namesake) for about 19 different eponymous product lines, is mom to upwards of 35 dogs (whose names include Peter Pan, Mugsy, and Harajuku Bitch; RIP, Tinkerbell), and is still walking the runways of NYFW like she was in the early aughts. And so it'd go, then, that the mogul wear something that reflects her knack for doing a million things at once. No, we're not talking about a pantsuit — though that'd be "hot," as she would put it — but with a "Million Dollar" dress, perhaps? Hilton donned designer August Getty's "Million Dollar" dress to accept her Fragrance of The Year award at the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday night for her Gold Rush perfume. Previously, we've seen the dress on Gigi Gorgeous, who wore it to the premiere of her documentary This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous at Sundance. Not to burst your bubble or anything, but it's actually not worth a million bucks. The designer told Yahoo! Style that the gown is comprised of 500,000 Swarovski crystals, and is worth about $270K. It took about eight months to craft it, with an average of five people working on it at a time, which makes it officially too glam to function. While the dress doesn't exactly amount to the price of her dog's house, McMansion, which clocks in at $325K, it does eclipse the median pricetag for a house in the U.S. Not that we need to say it out loud, but that's sort of insane. But, from a style standpoint, it kind of reminds us of the iconic dress Hilton wore when she turned 21 (which Kendall Jenner recently paid homage to). Save for a thigh-high leg slit, this gown is a little more demure than her infamous birthday look, but it's nonetheless just as jaw-dropping.
