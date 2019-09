The collaboration between cult streetwear label Supreme and New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority, which has been long speculated about, was met with much amusement (and anticipation). What we couldn't quite have predicted was how quickly it would be flipped on the resale market: The branded metro cards have already found a home on eBay for about 30 times the retail value, according to Hypebeast . The customized transit pass , which comes loaded with two rides, is part of Supreme's spring '17 collection. (That's the same drop that gave us a full Obama sweatsuit .) It reportedly dropped in stores yesterday, with an expected price of $5.50. On eBay, though, the Metro Card will set you back up to $99.99, should you want to buy it now, per Hypebeast.