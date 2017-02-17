The collaboration between cult streetwear label Supreme and New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority, which has been long speculated about, was met with much amusement (and anticipation). What we couldn't quite have predicted was how quickly it would be flipped on the resale market: The branded metro cards have already found a home on eBay for about 30 times the retail value, according to Hypebeast. The customized transit pass, which comes loaded with two rides, is part of Supreme's spring '17 collection. (That's the same drop that gave us a full Obama sweatsuit.) It reportedly dropped in stores yesterday, with an expected price of $5.50. On eBay, though, the Metro Card will set you back up to $99.99, should you want to buy it now, per Hypebeast.
Supreme Metro Card. "South Ferry" Video ? pic.twitter.com/uMhwOoLxWU— Supreme Access (@SupremeAccess) February 12, 2017
Now, we know how markups go with these type of limited-edition buys. Is this as jaw-dropping as the time Supreme-branded bricks popped up on eBay for $1,000 (a considerable jump from the original $30 retail price)? Not quite. PAnd at least the most dedicated hypebeasts still have a chance to buy from the source when the Supreme-ified metro card drops online on February 23. Trendiest commute ever.
Advertisement