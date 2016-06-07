The small-screen adaptation of Girlboss won't premiere on Netflix until 2017. But the project based on Sophia Amoruso's autobiography has revealed a big piece of casting news. Britt Robertson, best known for her roles in Tomorrowland and The Longest Ride, will play Amoruso's character in the series.
Amoruso announced that Robertson would be playing her on the show on Instagram, captioning a photo of the two of them, "Netflix and Britt. Robertson, that is, playing me (life is weird!!!) on Girlboss the series, coming to Netflix in 2017."
Amoruso went on to comment, "Hair department, here we come," seeming to suggest that Robertson's wavy, blond locks might be transformed into the black bob Amoruso sports on the Girlboss book cover.
Even with the possibility of a hair transformation, the two women don't look much alike. But then again, resemblance isn't everything when it comes to portraying a real-life person on screen. Just ask anyone who saw Jobs.
