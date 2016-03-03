Exclusive: Sophia Amoruso's Second Book Isn't Your Typical Coffee-Table Tome



Is there anything that didn’t make it into #GIRLBOSS that we’ll find in Nasty Galaxy?

“Beautiful color photographs, obviously, but also [content like] how to shuck an oyster. It’s really eclectic — there are tips for negotiating, along with a story about the time I pooped my pants.



"It’s a funny book with practical advice, some of my philosophies, awesome women to learn about and learn from. It’s really all over the place; I had permission to throw in things that you wouldn’t expect when you turn the page, and be looser and very stream-of-consciousness in this book. #GIRLBOSS was more structured; each chapter had a theme.”



What might surprise a diehard Nasty Gal fan about Nasty Galaxy?

“There’s no style advice whatsoever in this book.”



Why not?

“I feel like that book has been done a thousand times. Everyone has advice about how to mix prints. But Nasty Gal is more about being yourself than it is about telling people how to get dressed.”



What did you enjoy about the process of creating an ultra-visual book, and how did it compare to penning a business manifesto?

“I got to dig through Nasty Gal archives and look at all of the incredible shoots we’ve done over the last five or six years, and I also sourced images of incredible women; to see them all live together harmoniously in one place was really fun.”



Do you expect Nasty Galaxy audience to differ much from #GIRLBOSS’ readership?

"#GIRLBOSS became a gift book because it inspired people so much, but usually a book that fits into #GIRLBOSS’ category doesn’t have the legs that #GIRLBOSS did. From the beginning, with Nasty Gal and in anything I do, I think about what someone wants to point their phone at and take a picture of; that they can’t put down, and have to talk about, because it’s that good, or shocking, or funny, or interesting, or unexpected.



“I do think it’s for the same girl, but Nasty Galaxy is such a beautiful thing in and of itself, for people that may not necessarily want as much advice as #GIRLBOSS had, so maybe it’s broader."



Do you have any thoughts on what your next book might be about?

“I don’t even want to think about another book for a minute! [Laughs] I would love to do a third book, but there’s nothing to announce yet.”