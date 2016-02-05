#Girlbosses of the world, listen up: The book that started it all is getting its own show.
Netflix will spin Sophia Amoruso's best-selling autobiography into a comedy series, Variety reports. Sources are claiming that Charlize Theron has signed as executive producer, while Kay Cannon (the writer behind the Pitch Perfect films) is set to serve as showrunner.
While few details have been released about the project, we do know the series will follow Amoruso's journey, from her days selling thrifted fashion finds on eBay to becoming the CEO of Nasty Gal — her multimillion dollar label — at age 27.
Netflix has not yet returned Refinery29's request for comment, but we will continue to update this story as more information is revealed. At the very least, this announcement may shed more light on why Amoruso took a step back from Nasty Gal operations last summer — clearly, she's got a lot going on.
Only time will tell who'll play the lead, but in our dream version, Krysten Ritter would do double duty as Jessica Jones and the less supernatural but no less kick-ass Sophia. (We might also suggest Jaimie Alexander as another contender, or Alison Sudol of Transparent and the upcoming Harry Potter prequel film, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.) Whoever plays the part, one thing's for certain: She'll have to be a total #girlboss.
