Apart from the long weekends, the late sunsets, and the blackout period of blissfully forgetting what a jacket is, summer wins out as my favorite season for its approach to fashion. Where traditional fashion seasons — spring and fall — can lay claim to new trends, new patterns, and new rules, the sandwiched season of summer always sees a handful of seasonal classics repeat, while still reinventing themselves. Undergoing the biggest reinvention of them all? Gingham.