My closet is chock-full of one gingham frock after another, but it wasn't until recently that I started to explore my options beyond the typical sundress. Perusing eBay Fashion 's latest collection of on-trend pieces, I found a mecca of gingham wears that could just as easily be styled into my looks as opposed to acting as the main attraction. Keep scrolling to see the three ways I'm incorporating gingham into my everyday wardrobe, all summer long.