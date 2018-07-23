Apart from the long weekends, the late sunsets, and the blackout period of blissfully forgetting what a jacket is, summer wins out as my favorite season for its approach to fashion. Where traditional fashion seasons — spring and fall — can lay claim to new trends, new patterns, and new rules, the sandwiched season of summer always sees a handful of seasonal classics repeat, while still reinventing themselves. Undergoing the biggest reinvention of them all? Gingham.
From its humble beginnings as a popular choice for homestead prairie dresses to the form-fitting pedal pushers of the ’60s, gingham has withstood the tides of changing trends. Its original inception as a print saved for ultra-feminine wears has made way for more modern approaches, from asymmetrical dresses to balloon-sleeve tops. That staying power has solidified it as a symbol of summer style. Needless to say, the print has become a go-to for me during the warmer-weather months.
My closet is chock-full of one gingham frock after another, but it wasn't until recently that I started to explore my options beyond the typical sundress. Perusing eBay Fashion's latest collection of on-trend pieces, I found a mecca of gingham wears that could just as easily be styled into my looks as opposed to acting as the main attraction. Keep scrolling to see the three ways I'm incorporating gingham into my everyday wardrobe, all summer long.
One of my favorite ways to wear gingham is to be loud and proud about it; I love displaying the print in its full glory. I went with an off-the-shoulder blouse that carried the trend and pared down the look with weekend essentials — sneakers and a pair of classic cutoffs.
You don't have to make a commitment to the print to still incorporate it into your everyday look. I opted for a low-key jeans and a tank look I'd wear from work (with an oversized blazer) to dinner. Throwing in a light-pink gingham clutch added so much texture to an otherwise colorblocked ensemble.
