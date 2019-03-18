I'm a miniskirt girl through and through. I like cutoff jean shorts. I don't mind strapless tops, off the shoulder tops, or halters. And summer is prime time for all of it. But lately, I've been loving long-sleeved maxi dresses. The vintage-inspired silhouette that's new to me (but popularized by bohemian greats like Stevie Nicks) is — I would venture to say — more comfortable than any other summer threads and packs way more of a sartorial punch.
There's a difference here, too, that this dress shape has let me realize. See, it's sensual — but not sexy. It's sophisticated, but not try-hard. It immediately transforms you into of some kind of floating moon goddess. Which is just an added bonus for a frock you can wear in a rolling chair at your desk. Best of all, when worn with flats, it's a great little number for beach-to-drinks days. Point is: I'm a maxi, flowy, covered-up, but still somehow flattering dress convert. And you should try it, too. Ahead, nine options I'm crushing on.
