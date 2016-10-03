What Fashion Week Looks Like In Paradise

One of the things I love most about my job as fashion editor-at-large (and video producer) is that I get to travel and see what the industry looks like all over the world. Still, when one hears the term "fashion week," images of traffic, paparazzi street-style photographers, and exclusive after-parties come to mind. That is, unless you're talking about Honolulu Fashion Week.



As I came to find out on my first-ever expedition to Fashion Week in Hawaii, the island iteration of this typically industry-only event is super inclusive. Not only can non-editors show up to watch the shows, but there's actually a pop-up market right next to the runway where local purveyors and designers can show off their wares and take orders for their unique threads. There's little to complain about when it comes to bright colors, friendly faces, and a fashion week that boasts surf-side real-estate — except of course that I can't hang (ten) there all year round. Here's a look at how Honolulu does the catwalk.

