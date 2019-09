This Is NOT Your Typical Election Video

As we approach the presidential election on November 8, it might seem like the nation has never been more divided.But, amid the chaos, the negativity, and the differences, there is one unifying sentiment that both parties can agree on. That is, that no matter which side you're on, no matter what you stand for, no matter how ugly it's gotten or how exhausted you've grown listening to speech after speech, watching debate after debate (reading Facebook status update after Facebook status update) that you, that everyone, should vote in this election.In the last three presidential elections, about 60% of eligible voters turned out at the polls. That means around 40% of those able to vote in the last election just plum didn't show up. What could have been more important in 2012 than participating in a presidential election? Dancing to "Gangnam Style" ? Watching Friends reruns? Sounds ridiculous, right?Need more motivation to participate in one of our nation's greatest civil liberties?As we approach the hundredth anniversary of the women's suffrage movement, we are reminded that, for women and minorities, the right to vote has been hard-won. By staying home on November 8, you'd be taking for granted a right that many others never got to enjoy.For those who prefer to look toward the future, just think about how the results will shape how we'll evolve as a nation in the next eight years and beyond. This year, voters will choose a president who will, in turn, appoint at least one justice to a vacant seat on the Supreme Court. That person will have a say in landmark cases and policy that will affect us for the indefinite future.