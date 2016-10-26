This Is NOT Your Typical Election Video

Still not with me? If cementing your place in our nation's history and solidifying your voice in our country's future aren't really doing it for you, let these words from The Daily Show's Trevor Noah sink in: "It’s your country, it’s your future, it’s your life."



Noah was one of 22 people who shared their case for heading to the polls November 8 with Refinery29 at the Democratic and Republican national conventions this summer.



So, take a spin through the video above and pick a reason — any reason! — or submit yours in the comments below. When it comes to voting, there's no wrong answer — except absence. Show up. Check a box.



Trust me, it's a far better story to tell than to look back and say you couldn't vote cuz you were too busy marathoning Stranger Things or filtering your own face on Snapchat.