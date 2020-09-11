With Labor Day in our rearview mirrors, it’s unofficially autumn. Netflix is ready to ring in the fall with some very season-appropriate viewing.
Earlier this week, the streamer released three movies and TV shows teaming with supernatural scares. On Thursday, September 10, viewers got The Babysitter: Killer Queen and Julie and the Phantoms, two projects driven by extremely different ghosts. One set of spirits is made up of blood-splattered shirtless teens; the other is a trio of nice young men who like to sing. Based on that information, you know which Netflix treat is for you. If neither is your fancy, there’s #Alive, a heart-pounding zombie thriller.
If you’re far too stressed out to enjoy any semblance of spook, Netflix is also offering up some far less ghastly fare too. On Friday, September 11, The Duchess premieres, giving us an openly hostile mom comedy from comedian Katherine Ryan. Elsewhere on the streaming site there is a lifestyle series from Instagram-favorite brand The Home Edit, a controversy-laden coming-of-age film, and much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.
What To Watch On Netflix This Weekend Besides Duchess