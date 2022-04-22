Cargo Pants Are Back. Here’s How To Wear Them In 2022

ICYMI, a certain Y2K trouser has had a massive resurgence lately. Taking inspiration from military dress and popular for their baggy appearance, drawstring waists and khaki colour palette, cargo pants were a staple in '90s and early '00s wardrobes – a favourite among alt-baddies like Avril Lavigne and Pink. And let's not forget Destiny's Child in full cargo chic in 2001's "Survivor" video.
Now, thanks to pop culture royalty, the look is making a full comeback. Spotted on big-name influencers as well as high fashion faces like Bella Hadid and pop stars like Dua Lipa, cargo trousers are clogging up our feeds and getting paired with everything from baby tees to oversized hoodies. It might have been created for functionality but the style's utility look is now gathering attention for its oversized, androgynous vibes.
Though many are shopping for original '00s cargo pants secondhand at vintage and army surplus stores, there are plenty of brands putting their own spin on the style for 2022. From Bottega Veneta to Orseund Iris, the most recent iterations of the cargo pant feature a nipped-in waist, a dizzying number of pockets and colourways that range from ecru to obsidian.
Whether you’re interested in sticking to the style’s streetwear origins or kicking things up a notch with a more glam fit, cargo trousers are firmly on the fashion agenda for the season ahead. Take a look at our favourite inspo from across the internet, as well as the best pairs to shop now.
