Move Over, Low-Rise: Double-Waisted, High-Rise Jeans Are Here To Stay

Can’t quite picture it? Let’s break it down. The double-waisted jean consists of a second waistband that sits higher than the exterior fabric, making it look like a person may have two pairs of jeans on. So far, brands like Tibi , Monse, Sandro, and River Island have tackled the trend, each with a unique take: Tibi released a wide-leg version in a dark wash, as well as a midi skirt ; Sandro dropped a two-tone pair with contrasting washes; and River Island’s version includes contrasting shades on both the waist layers and the legs. “I wanted something that sat higher, that hugged me — almost like a corset would, but with a sense of ease,” says Tibi designer Amy Smilovic.