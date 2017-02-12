Skip navigation!
Tibi
Fashion
Is This America's Most Fascinating Designer?
by
Christene Barberich
More from Tibi
Shopping
Brace Yourself For The Big-Shouldered Blazer
Alyssa Coscarelli
Feb 12, 2017
Trends
The Actually Functional Way To Drape A Coat Over Your Shoulders
Gina Marinelli
Feb 15, 2015
Shopping
Tibi Is Doing Pearls Now, But Not Like Your Grandma
Claire Schultz
Jun 28, 2014
New York
The 70% Off Tibi Sale That's Going On RIGHT Now
Call us jaded, but we've come to take the term "sample sale" with a grain of salt. Sometimes, you show up and it's fashion gold. Other sales are so
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Shopping
15 Simple Ways To Look Red-Hot This Weekend
You did it. You made it through another long week. The only thing left on your agenda? Deciding what to wear for the birthday dinner/date/night of dancing
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
A Trio Of Spring Sales That Prove Good Things Come In Threes
Despite what some say, good things can also come in threes. Just ask our friends over at Tibi, Intermix, and ASOS, who are all having major (like, crazy
by
Bobby Schuessler
Designers
Tibi Tips Its Mega-Gallon Hat To Pharrell
While Tibi collections have always churned up sportswear-inspired, anti-girly-but-still-feminine designs, fall '14 took it to a new level. And, this time,
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Feb 06 2014
It's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — but in real life! Find one of 50 Golden Tickets inside a Vosges Haut-Chocolate box and you'll receive a makeup
by
Samantha Yu
Shopping
Shop Tibi's Rad Spring Collection & More!
Just In Shop Tibi’s gorg spring collection right now, including these stop-you-dead-in-your-tracks bedazzled mules. (Tibi) Happy New Year! Happy
by
Bobby Schuessler
Styling Tips
Tibi Does Tube-Sock Styling For Pre-Fall — Count Us In!
Tube socks don't exactly have a ton of styling cred. Maybe they're accepted as a staple on the soccer field or the basketball court, but the striped
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
How To Turn This Skirt Into The Coolest Holiday Outfit, Ever
When we spotted this Jackson Pollock-inspired ballerina skirt by Tibi at Net-A-Porter, we had an inkling that our love for the statement skirt would
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
Friendsgiving Outfits To Help You Wow On Turkey Day
Turkey, gravy, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing — Thanksgiving is nothing if not filling. After all, it's overstuffed with
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
5 Things To Shop This PM, Featuring Tibi's Mega 80% Off Sale
Tibi This editor’s favorite line for 80% off? Yes, please! Shop Tibi’s online sample sale through today. Trust us: With these prices, it won’t be
by
Bobby Schuessler
Los Angeles
8 Insane L.A. Sales To Shop This Week
Don't save up all of your hard-earned cash for Black Friday! There are a ton of sample sales going on in L.A. this week that are giving the shopping
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Local News
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 12 2013
Pinta NY — an art fair featuring modern and contemporary work from Latin America, Spain, and Portugal — will be held in conjunction with Sotheby's and
by
Samantha Yu
Nails
Jin Soon's Newest Nail Polish Is Sneaky...Very Sneaky
Nail-polish whisperer, Jin Soon Choi, is reinventing the color wheel yet again. Her latest collection for Tibi boasts six sophisticated shades with an
by
Laura Argintar
Local News
Hightail It To Tibi's First L.A. Sample Sale
Invariably worn by the coolest trendsetters — we're talkin' Olivia Palermo, Emma Roberts, and Jessica Alba — the New York-based label Tibi never
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
New York
Everything You Need For A Chic Summer — At Tibi's Spring Sample S...
Whether they're working on a coolest-of-cool fall '13 collection, a super-sweet V-day capsule, or a standout collaboration, Tibi can do no wrong. Need
by
Samantha Yu
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — May 16 2013
For their newest lookbook, Tibi teamed up with Danielle Bernstein, the blogger behind WeWoreWhat. Check out Bernstein sporting Tibi's best looks around
by
Seija Rankin
Designers
Celebrate Valentine's Day With Tibi's So-Sweet Collection
By now, you're probably sick of all things V-Day, between all the flowers, sappy tweets, and, oh, don't get us started on the chocolate. But, we're loving
by
Seija Rankin
Events
Tibi Is Designed By Women, For Women (Which Explains A Lot)
With an all-woman design team, Tibi's fall collection is undoubtedly tuned in to the demands of a working woman with a social life, too. Says designer Amy
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
Tibi's Ultra-Chic Front Woman Wants You To Shop Her Closet (Say Yes)
If you find yourself lusting after every collection by cult-followed Tibi, you're in good company (like, Olivia Palermo and Louise Roe kind of good
by
Amanda Keiser
Designers
Tibi Makes Sneakers For 5 Of Your Favorite Street-Style Stars
We have plenty of reasons to be jealous of street style stars like Miroslava Duma, Hanneli Mustaparta, Elin Kling, Olivia Palermo, and The Man Repeller.
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
Black & White & Worn All Over — Tibi's Spring Staples Bring The S...
Saying that you can wear Tibi's entire spring '13 collection to work may make it sound like a snoozy show, but au contraire — that's exactly why we
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Chicago
Style We Spotted: New Tibi Dresses At Handle With Care
Now that the holidays are well in the past, you can get back to the shopping you actually like. You know, the kind you do for yourself. If you're already
by
Shani Silver
Events
Tibi Makes The Most Wanted List With Colors, Prints, And Impact
We're all for seeing labels evolve into more covet-able versions of their former selves, and one taking a whole new direction right now is Tibi. They've
by
Michelle Christin...
Designers
Beauty Has A Name, And It's Olivia Palermo In The Tibi Campaign
Channeling inspiration from the ever-rising status of bloggers and street style icons, Tibi's newest campaign celebrates the DIY generation of fashion
by
Michelle Christin...
New York
Dress Exactly Like Olivia Palermo: Tibi Launches E-Commerce!
We've long been fans of Tibi's casual-chic offerings—dresses in bold prints, erratic sequins, and preppy jackets with an edge. But, we hate the fact
by
Kristian Laliberte
