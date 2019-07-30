We're not the only ones obsessing over Nordstrom's epic anniversary sale — apparently the royals love it too. Or so we can assume given that Meghan Markle's favorite denim brand just got added to the mix. Sure, with a closet full of bespoke Givenchy and Jimmy Choos, the Duchess of Sussex doesn't likely need to shop during sale season, but since she wasn't always destined for royalty, we're betting the new mom can't resist an *add to cart* moment when the price on Mother denim gets slashed.
From now until August 4th, everyone (and we mean everyone) can get their hands on this season's most sought-after trends at a quarter of their original prices. Think dickies (a top contender during Fashion Month), oversized suits, chunky boots and more, all wrapped up in a shiny silver package. And if you're worried that cardmembers already bought up all the best finds, don't fret; we're here to prove that this round of discounts is nowhere close to being over.
To make sorting through it all just a little bit easier (and finding Meggie's favorite jeans before anyone else), we got to work scouring Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, specifically the designer section, and hand-selected only the most exclusive deals. See what we found in the slideshow ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.