We love a lot of things about Meghan Markle, but we have to say, we really love how relatable her style is. Despite being on the brink of royalty, whenever Markle steps out in a super-cute look, we're all, Hey, I want to wear that, too! Whether it's a J.Crew coat or an Everlane tote , we love keeping an eye on the Markle-approved staples we need to be buying ASAP. The only problem, of course, is that the items she wears tend to sell out before we can even run home to our laptops. One prime example is a staple jean style from denim brand Mother.