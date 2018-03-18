You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
We love a lot of things about Meghan Markle, but we have to say, we really love how relatable her style is. Despite being on the brink of royalty, whenever Markle steps out in a super-cute look, we're all, Hey, I want to wear that, too! Whether it's a J.Crew coat or an Everlane tote, we love keeping an eye on the Markle-approved staples we need to be buying ASAP. The only problem, of course, is that the items she wears tend to sell out before we can even run home to our laptops. One prime example is a staple jean style from denim brand Mother.
Back in September, Meghan Markle wore Mother's The Looker Ankle Fray jean in Love Gun at the Invictus games in Toronto. And get this: Since then, it's become one of Mother's overall top sellers. The day after Markle wore the bottoms, Mother saw a nearly a 200% increase in traffic, and more people visited motherdenim.com that day than they did on Black Friday. The waitlist grew to be over 400 people long. But due to the insanely high demand, the brand just re-issued the cut, with a restock this past Friday, March 16.
Of course, they're already flying off the virtual shelves, so click ahead to shop them while you still can. And if they're all gone by the time you've landed here, we've got some similar options to help you get the look.