At first blush, the midi-skirt might seem like a challenging length. After all, it's the same length as the kind of prom dresses school deans would approve of, graduation gowns, and your babysitter's button-front sundresses — the kind of fusty, adult-approved clothing that is about as cool as Vitamin D milk. But, midis have replaced maxi dresses, micro dresses, and below-the-knee skirts as the hem length du jour because of a very simple reason: they hit your leg at the skinniest part of your ankle, thus, giving you an extra visual boost in height.
To wear them, you've got to extricate yourself from the mindset in which midi = matronly. With the right design details, worn with the right shoes and the right top tucked in the right way, it can immediately become a Fashion-Week-worthy ensemble. Need proof? Ahead, six examples of the midi skirt worn according to the same formula. Let the legs speak for themselves.