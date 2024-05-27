Why Is Everyone So Obsessed With Nara Smith?

Agreed. I am not a wife nor a mother. I don’t know whether I’ll ever experience these so-called traditional markers of womanhood. I hope I do. But they are not all that I could be. It’s because of intersectional feminism that has allowed the full expression of my identity as a Black woman, as L’Oréal Blackett. We have choice. But some voices in the trad movement suggest that my life will be unfulfilled if I don’t pursue their particular path. They say women like me, and many of you reading, have been duped into being trapped in the corporate machine! But I’m reminded that I don’t regret leaving relationships that didn’t work before they ruined me. I don’t regret not having a child I wasn’t yet ready for. I don’t regret rushing to tick a box because it’s what you’re supposed to do at my age. I don’t regret pursuing the life and career that feels right for me, and no one else should either. And, it’s OK that I may never bake that bread.