I Don’t Want To Be A “Trad Wife” — So Why Am I Obsessed With Nara Smith?

The rise in modern-day Black trad wives (see also: #hardwigsoftlife and the #blackwifeeffect ) feels somewhat understandable; it’s the desire to be protected from a system that doesn’t always protect us, especially when it comes to motherhood. Black motherhood is often depicted as hard and lonely — we know this isn’t the reality for all Black mothers but the stigma is entrenched in pop culture and a lived experience for many. When I wrote about being scared of pregnancy two years ago, I solely blamed the horrific birth outcomes for Black women in the UK and US. Over time, I realised that there was more to my reluctance to become a mother. I question what my life will be like after the baby comes. How hard will the hardships be? Will I be left holding the baby with no one to hold me? It should go without saying that a traditional relationship with a man doesn’t guarantee safety or “softness”. As more young women contemplate a traditional relationship dynamic, former traditional wives are asking women to be careful after experiencing financial abuse, neglect and abandonment when their relationships broke down.