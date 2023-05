The Rise of Sex Negative Feminism Among Young Black Women

Cultural critic Kimberly Foster has understood these new developments as an adoption of "socially conservative ideals" that must be contextualised within a wider "moment of resistance" to the past 40 years of progress concerning women's rights. Speaking from a US context, Foster is alluding to America's recent backpedalling of abortion rights via Roe vs Wade (which is predicted to have a ripple effect around the world). We can see similar moves in other parts of the globe, such as in South Korea, which has declared sexism " a thing of the past ", scrapping its governmental gender quotas with a view to abolishing its Gender Equality Ministry. Radical feminist thought has really resonated with many of the nation's young women as a result, and some groups of women are rejecting marriage, dating and even sex with men entirely via the 4B movement . With these regards, the absorption of sex negative values by young women may not be conceived as inherently regressive, despite critics lamenting otherwise . Rather, it's the case that in an increasingly repressive climate - economically, politically and socially — Gen Z is merely reacting to the cards they've been dealt.