The Rise of Sex Negative Feminism Among Young Black Women

Jah, a 21-year-old Jamaican-American, understands sex negativity as a political practice. “It’s women being disillusioned with the overt abuse and enforcement of patriarchal standards of womanhood,” she says. Her views are informed by her position as a former full-service sex worker (FFSW) and although she identifies as a lesbian, all of her clients were male. With this in mind, she elaborates on her stance, saying, “heterosexual sex is fraught with power imbalances that don’t cease to exist because we decide to think about them positively.” Conversely, Gemma, a 19-year-old South African, is more hesitant about the term ‘sex negative’ despite identifying with many of its ideals in the context of feminism, “It’s hard for me to divorce its meaning from the hyper-Christian perspective that idolizes female chastity and negates pleasure.” She continues, “But I don’t think the collective of men are good or even safe sexual partners for women (who are attracted to men). They don’t care for our needs.”