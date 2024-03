There were prominent women of colour in the early suffrage movement, such as Sojourner Truth, Maria Stewart, and Frances E.W. Harper who were also fighting for universal suffrage, but they weren’t folded into the mainstream. Frances Ellen Watkins, a Black abolitionist activist challenged white feminism as early as 1866 by criticising the women’s suffrage movement for failing to fight against racial oppression. In a speech Watkins said that “if there is any class of people who need to be lifted out of their airy nothings and selfishness, it is the white women of America.” In the late 19th Century, the National Association of Colored Women coined a motto for Black women’s activism: “Lifting as we climb”. Later, during second wave feminism , Black activists in the US, still shut out by mainstream feminism, established organisations such as the Combahee River Collective, who presented themselves as alternative, inclusive feminists who fought for collective and structural change.