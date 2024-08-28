Fashion Meets AI With The Y3K Aesthetic

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
It’s the year 3000. Your wardrobe is fully digitized so you don’t struggle with what to wear. You’re BFFs with an AI-powered robot who has great style advice. The Black Eyed Peas wouldn’t have dared to call your fashion sense “3000-and-late” because you’re always ahead of the curve. Now, back to reality. It’s 2024, and while we can’t quite predict what the next millennium will look like, a new, futuristic-inspired trend called the Y3K aesthetic is attempting to do just that.
Following the endless stream of nostalgia-fuelled trends that have kept Y2K fashion alive for years, Y3K has exploded onto our TikTok feeds in recent months. The trend originated in East Asia and is inspired by influencers and K-pop stars like Blackpink’s Lisa and girl group Aespa, who blend contemporary outfits with elements often found in video games and sci-fi films. Y3K outfits are characterized by metallic clothes and accessories, structured silhouettes, and textured materials. Core pieces include wraparound sunglasses, acid-wash dresses, utilitarian pants, and vinyl coats — with an option to add on other aesthetics of your choice. In line with its futurism theme, AI tools can also be used to enhance Y3K outfit photos via futuristic filters or adding metallic accessories, like Aespa’s holographic jewellery.
@runwaynyc Have you heard of Y3K? 👀 Let us know below #runwaynyc #streetwear #style #fashion #nyc #ootd #y3k #newgeneration #jersey #boots #kpop ♬ original sound - RunwayNYC
“We have seen AI blow up in the past few years, and as the world becomes increasingly digital and looks towards the future, it’s no surprise that fashion is drawing inspiration from these technological shifts,” Agus Panzoni, TikTok creator and trends spokesperson for Depop, tells Refinery29. According to Panzoni, searches for “Y3K” on Depop have increased by 250% since the beginning of the year. Over on Pinterest (U.K.), the same search term has more than doubled since May. “The Y3K trend is playful and experimental. It’s often embodied by holographic elements, neon color schemes, and innovative materials such as neoprene and vinyl,” Panzoni says.
This year’s Met Gala was filled with plenty of Y3K-appropriate looks, thanks to the “Garden of Time” theme, which explored elements from the past, present and future. Model Paloma Elsesser nailed the theme with an ultra-modern metallic corset adorned with matching flowers, both 3D-printed by H&M. Other outfits that were inspired by an idealistic, sci-fi-like future included Serena Williams’ golden Balenciaga gown, which was reminiscent of a glam robot, and Venus Williams’ metallic, mirrored Marc Jacobs dress, which doubled as a mosaic into the future. A couple months earlier, Zendaya wore a vintage Mugler robot suit to the Dune: Part 2 premiere, proving that even vintage clothes can be ahead of their time.
Panzoni suggests trying out this new futuristic aesthetic with an open mind. “The Y3K trend is all about pushing boundaries and exploring new styles. Begin by picking out statement pieces, such as a metallic top or sneakers, and build the look from there. Accessories also go a long way, so adding chunky jewellery or holographic shield sunglasses to the look can help to make the Y3K statement.”
The open-endedness of the trend allows for many people to incorporate it into their personal style. Unlike more rigid trends like last winter’s mob wife aesthetic or the more recent Brat girl summer, the Y3K trend comes with a refreshing caveat that no one actually knows what the future looks like — so the interpretation is up to you. The Y3K aesthetic is less prescriptive, reflecting the limitless worlds of AI and the possibilities for the future. And it also offers a more positive take on AI tools, encouraging us to use filters with playfulness rather than creating unattainable standards and negatively impacting our self-image.
“It’s a fun way to look at fashion where there are few limitations,” says TikTok creator @whatsinandout in a video that dissects Y3K fashion and has over 100,000 views. In a similar trend forecast, TikTok creator @cinnagal says, “it makes sense that people would look to the future, to think about all the possibilities and take inspiration from them.” Just as the Y2K trend makes old styles like jorts and grungy skinny scarves much more stylish than they really were (let’s be honest here), the Y3K trend is another opportunity for us to experiment with our clothes and our ideas of a future world.