Fashion Meets AI With The Y3K Aesthetic

The open-endedness of the trend allows for many people to incorporate it into their personal style . Unlike more rigid trends like last winter’s mob wife aesthetic or the more recent Brat girl summer , the Y3K trend comes with a refreshing caveat that no one actually knows what the future looks like — so the interpretation is up to you. The Y3K aesthetic is less prescriptive, reflecting the limitless worlds of AI and the possibilities for the future. And it also offers a more positive take on AI tools, encouraging us to use filters with playfulness rather than creating unattainable standards and negatively impacting our self-image