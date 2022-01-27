Story from Shopping

An Urban Outfitters Guide To The Best Y2K Trends

Jinnie Lee
It seems as though the once polarizing Y2K fashion trend of 2021 is still going strong for 2022 — and it has only picked up steam since low-rise jeans and tube tops wriggled their way onto TikTok last year. Heck, Y2K trends are now even embraced by millennials who already lived through these shudder-inducing styles during their actual teen years — which really means one thing: Y2K fashion is back because the clothes reviving these turn-of-century looks are better than ever and more wearable than they used to be.
For instance, we're seeing low-rise jeans that actually cover the booty, slip dresses with structured corset details, and baggy cargo pants that don't drag on the ground (it was a thing back then, don't ask). The Y2K fashions of today are fearless, cute, (and, yes) nostalgic — and forever-young retailer Urban Outfitters happens to be a goldmine for all the best Y2K clothes in the game. Ahead, we put together a guide to navigating the millennium-defining trends at UO you may want to incorporate into your own 2022 wardrobe — that is, if you're feeling fly like that.
Low-Rise Denim

Long ago, low-rise jeans often meant that your whale tail might be on display — so it's godsent that these hip-hugging pants have since evolved to include full butt coverage. Plus, you now have several options: opt for a V-front button closure if you're feeling brave or have your pick of a mid- or low-rise, depending on how midriff you're feeling.
BDG
Dipped-v Wide Leg Jean
$79.00
Urban Outfitters
BDG
Bdg Low-rise Cowgirl Jean
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
BDG
'90s Mid-rise Bootcut Jean
$64.00
Urban Outfitters
Colorful Pants

Candy-colored clothing defined the 2000s, from bubble-gum pinks to fluorescent neons to psychedelic prints. Pandemic life can be a drag but your wardrobe doesn't have to be — so grab a pair of "fun pants" that are guaranteed to quickly brighten your mood.
BDG
Bdg High & Wide Jean
$59.00
Urban Outfitters
Jaded London
Jaded London Printed Boyfriend Fit Jeans
$89.00
Urban Outfitters
BDG
Bdg Cowboy Corduroy Pant — Trippy Print
$79.00
Urban Outfitters
Babydoll & Slip Dresses

Truth be told, slip dresses are always in style for their versatility, minimalist design, and ease of wear — it's a perfect frock to include in your capsule wardrobe collection. That said, take a gander at the slips of 2022: Early-aughts grunge florals, babydoll empire waists, and corset details make the timeless slip more trend-forward.
UO
Moxie Mesh Mini Slip Dress
$59.00
Urban Outfitters
UO
Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress
$49.00
Urban Outfitters
UO
Brenna Mesh Bustier Mini Dress
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Cargo Pants

The cargo pant is probably the second-most polarizing Y2K trend to come back (after low-rise jeans, of course) — likely because the bagginess of the leg is often contrasted with baby tops (which we know isn't a look that everyone loves to wear). But what makes these parachute-like pants more wearable in 2022 are the reasonable inseam lengths, high-rise fit, and smaller, less bulge-y pockets. One could even say it's all cargo, no bulk.
UO
Riley Cargo Pant
$75.00
Urban Outfitters
UO
Y2k Camo Cargo Pant
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
BDG
Y2k Low-rise Cargo Pant
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Band Tees

Very good vintage band tees are expensive. So scoring a very good "fake" vintage band tee affordably is deserving of a prize. (And the prize is looking legit without actually being legit.) Urban Outfitters has a whole selection of yester-year artist tees, like this distressed Sublime top or a "...Baby One More Time"-era Britney keepsake.
Urban Outfitters
Pink Floyd 1977 Tour Crew Neck Sweatshirt
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Britney Spears Splice Overdyed T-shirt Dress
$39.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Sublime T-shirt Dress
$39.00
Urban Outfitters
Halter Tops

Next stop: Decolletage city! The halter tops of 2022 are not for the reserved — they're cropped at the ribcage, fit like sports bras, and are all kinds of strappy across the chest or around the neck. Poor spaghetti tanks never had a chance.
UO
Uo Colette Cropped Halter Top
$35.00
Urban Outfitters
UO
Uo Wrap Halter Top
$35.00
Urban Outfitters
UO
Uo Phoenix Plunging Tie-back Tank Top
$39.00
Urban Outfitters
Track Pants

Athleisurewear and "leggings as pants" have finally paved way for looser-leg track pants (or velour pants) that can be worn in place of jeans, or with a sports bra and a matching track jacket for a sweet taste of Sporty Spice.
Adidas
Adidas Retro Track Pant
$65.00
Urban Outfitters
Adidas
Adidas 3 Stripe Flare Sweatpant
$60.00
Urban Outfitters
Juicy Couture UO Exclusive
Luxe Strappy Velour Track Pant
$115.00
Urban Outfitters
