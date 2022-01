An Urban Outfitters Guide To The Best Y2K Trends

It seems as though the once polarizing Y2K fashion trend of 2021 is still going strong for 2022 — and it has only picked up steam since low-rise jeans and tube tops wriggled their way onto TikTok last year. Heck, Y2K trends are now even embraced by millennials who already lived through these shudder-inducing styles during their actual teen years — which really means one thing: Y2K fashion is back because the clothes reviving these turn-of-century looks are better than ever and more wearable than they used to be.