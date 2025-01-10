How To Wear Mocha Mousse, Your New Favorite Winter Trend

If we had to predict what this year has in store, Mocha Mousse gives us the feeling that 2025 will be a wild card.
Many of us were shocked when, back in December, Pantone crowned this soft neutral as its Color of the Year. The unexpected shade sits between a chocolate brown and a foamy beige — a far cry from its predecessors, the pastel Peach Fuzz and the bold Viva Magenta. Critics will say it’s less exciting. But one thing Mocha Mousse is not is random.
Pantone chooses its annual hue based on cultural resonance, global moods, and trends across creative industries like fashion, decor and design. The anointed color is meant to reflect the world we’re living in — and right now, between the climate crisis and a recession, Mocha Mousse is the warm hug or comforting pint of ice cream that we all need.
It’s also a signal that quiet luxury’s muted tones and minimalist styles in fashion still resonate, over a year later. With that in mind, Mocha Mousse is the perfect opportunity to pare back your wardrobe for a restart — a personal style cleanser of sorts. Whether you’re partial to a dark chestnut, rich taupe or fresh espresso, Mocha Mousse’s milky presence is a fresh take — the cool younger sibling, perhaps — on your favorite chocolate brown hue. Plus, it’s a shoo-in for winter fashion, from easily layerable knits to creamy coats that integrate seamlessly with your existing wardrobe.
In order to test its wearability, I styled Mocha Mousse-colored clothes for a week. Keep reading for tips on styling the Color of the Year, as well as some editor-picked pieces you can shop now.
How To Style Mocha Mousse: A Midi Dress & Cardigan
Take your neutrals out on the town with a midi dress you can layer with a cozy cardigan and weather-appropriate boots. This ultra light cashmere cardigan gives off refined rather than frumpy vibes thanks to its understated shape and warm oatmeal tone. (My Nobody’s Child cardigan is sold out, but we’ve included some alternatives below.)
How To Style Mocha Mousse: A Wool Coat
A Mocha Mousse coat will stand out among the season's usual sea of black outerwear without making too much of a statement. Bonus: Many brands offer toppers in this delectable color, from tailored wool styles (this one is almost sold out!) to leather jackets and winter puffers. Let this hue be the star of the show, or the counterpart to a bigger statement underneath.
How To Style Mocha Mousse: A Blazer
Louder for the people in the back: Mocha Mousse is a neutral. A blazer (or a full suit) can feel like a blanket or a cup of tea, especially during the cold winter months, thanks to the rich hue. This blazer is a perfect staple and pairs well with everything from a black maxi skirt to blue jeans.
How To Style Mocha Mousse: Monochrome
Why not bring the drama with a monochromatic ‘fit? Wearing Mocha Mousse from head to toe — whether you’re styling an oversized sweater with trousers for the office, or a dress with matching shoes for a night out — is like dipping yourself in a vat of caramel. It allows you to be as bold as you want to be, which makes the look well suited to minimalists and maximalists alike.
