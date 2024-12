Was 2024 The Year Of The Personal Style Crisis?

Even celebrities were going through it. In British Vogue’s September Issue , Kylie Jenner said she was “finally finding [her] fashion feet,” after having two children in her early twenties and needing to figure out her style again. (This year, she’s been seen in various draped silhouettes archival couture gowns, and simple black ‘fits .) Emma Chamberlain, who has been posting shopping hauls for almost a decade, shared in a Youtube video that she got rid of 95% of her wardrobe . “Part of the reason why I ended up with such a ridiculous amount of clothing was because I wanted to keep up with the internet,” she said. “There was so much in my closet that I couldn’t even grasp what I owned. Ironically, what would end up happening is I would just wear the same thing every day.”