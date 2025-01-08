The 8 Shoe Trends You’ll See Everywhere In 2025

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
It’s been a few seasons since Allison Bornstein’s wrong shoe theory — the idea that a surprising shoe choice can anchor a look — entered the social zeitgeist and took the fashion world by storm. While its intention was to encourage experimentation with footwear when the impetus strikes, there’s something about the upcoming crop of shoe trends that might have us calling on this nugget of sartorial wisdom on the regular.
As we look forward, the top styles emerging in 2025 offer an exciting look back on silhouettes we’d never thought would see a comeback. Case in point: the clunky-but-chic clogs revival (as seen at Chloé’s spring/summer 2025 show, as well as Hermès and Burberry runways), plus the improbable resurgence of the peep toe (ushered in by labels like Tory Burch, Miu Miu, and Acne) and the low-profile trainer silhouette that’s finally unseated the Gazelle at Stella McCartney, Dior, and Loewe. So far, we have a healthy mix of polarizing, surprising and delightful, all at once.
At the core of the styles that will define 2025, though, is function — after all, it’s reasonable to expect you’ll be able to walk in them, albeit not always comfortably. Ready to dig your heels into another year? Ahead, 2025’s top shoe trends, plus the exact styles we’re eyeing to get ahead of the game.
2025 Shoe Trend: Peep Toe
One of the more divisive shoes on the rise, the peep-toe heel is making its triumphant return. It almost feels inevitable: After years of an early-aughts revival with low-rise trousers, baby tees and butterfly clips, the footwear silhouette is the banner style at Tory Burch, Miu Miu, Prada, Acne Studios, and Copenhagen Fashion Week darling Remain; it’s also been worn by the likes of Addison Rae and Amal Clooney. One thing’s for sure: We’ll be seeing a lot more of it soon.
2025 Shoe Trend: Transparency
Coming on the heels of quiet luxury, see-through shoes of all kinds are no longer just a Disney princess’ dream. Glass, lucite, and otherwise transparent footwear is taking hold at Rabanne, Victoria Beckham, Giambattista Valli, and Gucci, the latter of which debuted a curved lucite wedge heel alongside its range of trainers and loafers. Meanwhile, Brandon Maxwell’s iteration — a netted-upper flat — feels like a natural progression of the mesh shoe trend.
2025 Shoe Trend: Back-To-School Loafers
How long does a style have to be relevant for its trend status to be revoked? Whatever it is, loafers are about a season away from cementing their status as a permanent, all-season favourite. This year’s take on the ever-chic shoe came in the form of platform brogues at Chanel, a cut-out iteration at Simone Rocha, and two-tone Oxfords at Loewe. Willy Chavarria’s take boasts a knee-high sock, and there are still plenty of hosiery-and-loafer combinations that have yet to be seen.
2025 Shoe Trend: Boxing-Style Trainers
Some seasons tend to play to the fantastical, while others veer more practical. Adidas Gazelles have had more than a few seasons as the pragmatic trainer du jour; now it’s time for something even more low-profile: the boxing trainer.
The telltale marker of the tall sports shoe isn’t its lace-up ankle protection but rather its hyper-thin sole that allows for quick, agile feet. Labels like Miu Miu, Stella McCartney, Dior, Ann Demeulemeester, and Loewe all debuted similar, performance-minded styles. While those have yet to hit stores, Adidas reissued its Japan VH shoe, which also showed up at Caroline Hu's spring 2025 presentation complete with floral embroidery and bow embellishments. Expect to see more and more similar styles crop up over the coming months.
2025 Shoe Trend: Reimagined Thong Sandals
Brat summer ushered in many an unlikely trend but it also welcomed the resurgence of old favourites, like the ‘90s-era thong sandal. While Havaianas’ stock steadily rose, so did fashion’s interest in the easy-wearing, minimalist shoe. Designers like Tibi, Alaïa, Carven, and Sportmax reimagine the faithful silhouette — once marked by a foam sole and plastic upper — with a platform and triangle upper, each begging to find a home next to loose-fit suiting separates, pedal pushers or tiered maxi skirts.
2025 Shoe Trend: Nouveau Heel
This trend lands right in the sweet spot between fantastical and practical. We’ve seen our fair share of nontraditional heels in seasons past but this year’s bunch feels even more creative. A bulbous, rock-hard clementine or a sleek, undulating wedge may seem like a bizarre (and squarely artful) thing to walk on but this new crop of heels often boasts a larger surface area, thereby increasing walkability. Tory Burch’s sculptural, curved heel made its way down the runway with ease, while Victoria Beckham’s chunky lucite heel is as sturdy as it is divine.
2025 Shoe Trend: Clogs
A token of the bohemian aesthetic that took off in the early aughts around the same time Coachella became a household name, the lowly clog — which originated in 13th-century Amsterdam to protect the feet of farmers and workers — often gets a bad rap.
These days, clogs take on a more towering, aesthetically grounded shape that, well, isn’t for everyone. Still, Chloé’s front-row stunt proved successful: Liya Kebede, Sienna Miller, Kiernan Shipka, Georgia May Jagger, and even Pat Cleveland showed up wearing the brand’s signature platform wedge clogs. Meanwhile, other labels like Burberry and Miu Miu put their own spin on the shoe. Resist the urge to wear them with a romantic, sweeping maxi and a wide-brimmed hat, and instead style them as you would a slingback for a truly modern take.
2025 Shoe Trend: All Tied Up
Balletcore may be cooling off but something more romantic — and, dare we say, sexy — is bidding for its prime placement. Unapologetically chic, the tie-up shoe has its origins in the delicate trends that came before it. At Proenza Schouler, a round-toe sandal has strings that crisscross and gather at the ankle, while Ferragamo’s thong sandal-ballerina hybrid features true-to-form grosgrain ribbon up to the calf. Meanwhile, Ann Demeulemeester is holding onto the shoe’s ballet roots with a square-toe style laced up a thin-ribbed sock for a more performance-minded take.
