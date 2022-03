How New Girl’s Zooey Deschanel Became Twee Fashion’s Muse

Before New Girl, Deschanel had already embraced the twee girl fashion aesthetic in her work — starring in movies like 500 Days Of Summer and Our Idiot Brother — and in real life — the actress and singer often wore ‘50s-inspired dresses while performing modern takes on melodies that might have been a fit for a cappella quartets in the early 20th century for her band, She & Him . During the New Girl years, the line between Day and Deschanel blurred even more: In the show’s third season, Day sported looks from a capsule collection Deschanel worked on with Tommy Hilfiger , which included nautical themes and A-line mini dresses. It was a very defined aesthetic that encouraged the hourglass-figured, dainty female ideal in the 21st century.