Cecilie Bahnsen x The North Face Takes Gorpcore To A New Level

“This collection is my tribute to Ingrid Harshbarger, the late designer at The North Face, whose meticulous craftsmanship I admire endlessly,” Bahnsen said, in a statement. “Diving into her design inheritance was deeply inspiring, and it became impossible for that influence not to shape the entire collection. It pushed me to approach craftsmanship, functionality, and durability in a completely new way — bringing the ideas of everyday couture and a deeper exploration of details and wearability to the forefront.”