Lingerie As Outerwear, The Fashion Trend That Took Over Instagram In Lockdown

Whether the reasoning for the trend's rise in popularity in lockdown had more to do with comfort, sex appeal, or trendiness, people are no longer afraid of showing skin on social media. And that’s not changing anytime soon. From where we’re sitting — that is, on the sofa in some combination of cute underwear and an oversized blazer — tops are only getting smaller, bottoms shorter, and clothing more sheer and lingerie-like the farther into 2020 we get. Which begs the question: Will we wear anything but exposed lingerie at home in 2021? If we're to believe Instagram, it seems unlikely.