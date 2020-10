Lingerie As Outerwear, The Fashion Trend That Took Over Instagram In Lockdown

Then COVID-19 happened, leaving many fashion brands struggling to make ends meet and consumers saving their pennies for the uncertain future. But while many a pre-pandemic trend (head-to-toe leather and ultra-tailored suiting, for example) didn’t thrive in lockdown for these very reasons, given that everyone already has a collection of intimates on hand, overwear wasn’t going to be one of them. Suddenly, the concept of being “half-dressed” was regular on the Instagram feed, with many styling blazers sans bra with nothing but a cute pair of underwear and loafers and using their lacey bras as tops rather than items meant to be hidden. In the same vein, swimsuit tops became staples outside of water, and boxers were transformed into women’s shorts for photoshoots. Everywhere we looked, the unmentionables were being, well, mentioned.