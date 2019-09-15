As we grew tired of concealing our delicate lace bras and slips underneath tent dresses and oversized tie-dye tees, layering lingerie became a fashion fetish this summer – and it’s set to carry over into next season.
A legion of muses have brought the daring trend to our attention over the years. Who can forget Helmut Lang’s foray into undergarments in the '90s, with supers gracing the catwalk in sheer tops and wispy lace dresses? In that same decade, Madonna embarked on her iconic Blond Ambition tour, parading around in a dusty pink Jean-Paul Gaultier bustier and lofty ponytail. More recently, Lady Gaga's stage outfits – think rhinestone-encrusted bustiers and intricate leather riding crops – payed tribute to the "Vogue" singer and showed that there was life in the risqué trend yet.
Instagram (of course) has proved vital in keeping our lust for layering going strong. A throng of cool women have been wearing the trend well and we're following suit. As we step into autumn, we’re pairing bustier tops with equally nostalgic power suits and layering silk shirts with lace-trim skirts. Ahead, take notes on how to nail the trend. Some intimates just deserve to be seen...
A legion of muses have brought the daring trend to our attention over the years. Who can forget Helmut Lang’s foray into undergarments in the '90s, with supers gracing the catwalk in sheer tops and wispy lace dresses? In that same decade, Madonna embarked on her iconic Blond Ambition tour, parading around in a dusty pink Jean-Paul Gaultier bustier and lofty ponytail. More recently, Lady Gaga's stage outfits – think rhinestone-encrusted bustiers and intricate leather riding crops – payed tribute to the "Vogue" singer and showed that there was life in the risqué trend yet.
Instagram (of course) has proved vital in keeping our lust for layering going strong. A throng of cool women have been wearing the trend well and we're following suit. As we step into autumn, we’re pairing bustier tops with equally nostalgic power suits and layering silk shirts with lace-trim skirts. Ahead, take notes on how to nail the trend. Some intimates just deserve to be seen...