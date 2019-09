Since being signed on the spot after walking into Premier , campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Burberry and H&M swiftly followed, and the 21-year old has hit the catwalk for every brand worth talking about, from Louis Vuitton and Chanel to Victoria’s Secret. Perhaps most notably, in 2013 Malaika became the first black model to star in a Prada campaign since Naomi Campbell in 1994. No biggie. We met the new-gen supermodel at her agency to talk style, social media and staying grounded.Yes, I have, when I was younger. It made me angry and it frustrated me, but instead of letting it pin me down, I've tried to stay optimistic. That's the only way we can move forward. I hope I am helping bring out more girls with my skin tone, and it's very exciting to get the recognition from the industry with the nominations this year.I was quite shy and quiet when I started, but I've always had confidence in modelling, I love it. Through modelling I have much more confidence in my everyday life, and in myself.