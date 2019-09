Based on Malaika Firth’s winning combination of focused determination, fresh-faced beauty (thanks to her British, Kenyan, Swiss, Ugandan, and Seychellois mixed heritage), and radiating warmth, it’s no wonder the Kenyan-born, East London-raised model is fast becoming one of the biggest names in the business. Dreaming of a career in modeling since she was 14, Firth, who started out doing e-commerce shoots (so did Cara Delevingne, FYI), is now nominated for the coveted Model of the Year title at tonight’s British Fashion Awards, the U.K. fashion industry’s biggest event.After she was signed on the spot after walking into Premier , campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Burberry, and H&M swiftly followed, and the 21-year-old has hit the catwalk for every brand worth talking about, from Louis Vuitton and Chanel to Victoria’s Secret. Perhaps most notably, in 2013, Firth became the first Black model to star in a Prada campaign since Naomi Campbell did in 1994. No biggie. We met the new-gen supermodel at her agency to talk style, social media, and staying grounded."I feel ecstatic, and it's just so exciting to finally get that recognition from the industry.""Yes, I have, when I was younger. It made me angry and frustrated, but instead of letting it pin me down, I try to always stay optimistic. That's the only way we can move forward."I think we just need peace, love, and unity in the fashion industry, and then everything will turn out okay. I don't think it should matter about skin color. I feel like I am helping bring out more girls with my skin tone.""I think it's fine. Once everyone just respects each other, and if you love what you do, then it should just be easy.""I think as long as they have support behind them, if it's their mum or good management, then it doesn't matter what age [they are]. If it's your hobby or your life, as long as you like it, then I'm sure people around you are going to support you.""No, I was quite shy and quiet when I started, but I've always had confidence in modeling. I love it. I think through modeling I have much more confidence in my everyday life and in myself.""My style is quite simple. I just pick and choose what I like. I'm not fussy in what I wear. I like The Gap and Topshop. Topshop is my main place; this jacket is from Topshop. For high fashion and designer brands, it would be Louis Vuitton and Burberry. I like to mix it up."