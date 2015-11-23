How have your friends reacted to your career and your success?

"Some of them are really excited. They'll be like, 'Oh, I see you there, Tamara [Malaika's real name]!' They're happy for me. I have lost a lot of friends, too, but they weren't meant to be in my life. My true friends are still sticking by my side. I have support from my family and I'm so close with them. Then I have my agency, so it's all good."



How do you feel about social media and having to offer up a part of yourself to your thousands of followers?

"I think I've grown up and learned what to put on Instagram. Before, I was sharing too much, but now, I've tried to make it more professional and cleaned it up a bit. Clients go on Instagram, and if they like your page then they'll want to work with you. I have to make it really presentable. So many young people look up to us and see us as confident, and we have to maintain that image so they can grow up being confident, too."



What would be your advice to an aspiring model?

"Keep your mum by your side, stay grounded, and be friendly. If you really love it, nothing's going to stop you. And keep God by your side."



You travel so much and have lived in London, New York, and Kenya. Where do you call home?

"I love the beach. I love trees and I love wildlife. So if you put me somewhere sunny, where there's a beach and sand, I'm comfortable."