When you start to become aware of the life cycle of clothing, it changes the way you think about consuming. Suddenly, it’s not a cute new top from your favorite brand. It’s an object composed of labor, raw materials, and toxic chemicals that was shipped from the other side of the world to be worn a few times and ultimately be discarded. It’s not really worth it anymore. Being aware of the ugly side of manufacturing helps us differentiate between what we want and what we need. It helps us be intentional with the items that we buy and bring into our lives. It starts to feel really good when you curate your closet (and the rest of your life) to be composed of meaningful pieces that you feel good about wearing, and you care enough about to repair.

